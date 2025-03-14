Detroit mother accused of murdering son, burying him in yard to undergo competency evaluation

article

The Brief Brandee Pierce will undergo a competency evaluation after she was charged in connection with the murder of her 9-year-old son. Pierce is accused of murdering Zemar King III and burying him in a shallow grave at a Detroit home. She then went to Georgia with her other son, who was allegedly naked and covered in feces when police encountered the family living in a vehicle.



A Detroit mother accused of murdering her son and burying him in a shallow grave before leaving the state will undergo a competency evaluation.

Brandee Katrice Pierce, 41, was charged last month with first-degree murder, first-degree child abuse, felony murder, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of an individual after the body of 9-year-old Zemar King III was found in January.

The backstory:

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Pierce allegedly murdered King and then bought a shovel, dug a hole behind the garage of her rental home on Woodingham, and buried his body in October 2024. King's hands and feet were bound, Worthy said. An autopsy showed that the child died from neck compression and being smothered.

Pierce then allegedly fled to Georgia with her other son, who is 3.

King's body was discovered on Jan. 6 when crews working at the rental home noticed a foot sticking out of the ground.

Related article

Though the body wasn't found until this year, Pierce became the focus of police in Georgia on Dec. 20, 2024, because of an investigation into an unrelated matter involving her 3-year-old son. Authorities allege that her other child was naked and covered in feces when they found Pierce and the boy living in a vehicle. That child was placed in foster care.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office in Georgia contacted Detroit police and assisted with the investigation into King's murder.

Dig deeper:

Pierce had been on the radar of Children’s Protective Services in Metro Detroit since 2015. Authorities said four of those times were due to issues related to her treatment of King.

Their last interaction with CPS was just months before his death.

Zemar King III

"The defendant and her two children went to a hospital for help. CPS got involved. Zamar told CPS that his mother chokes him and wants to kill him," prosecutor Tina Ripley said.

During a previous court hearing, Pierce's attorney said she suffers from disorders, but did not specify which conditions she has.

What's next:

After an evaluation, it will be determined whether Pierce is mentally fit to stand trial.

She is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail without bond.