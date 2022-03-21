Detroit mother dies after hit-and-run in east-side neighborhood

article

Detroit police are investigating the fatal hit-and-run of a 40-year-old mother Sunday night.

Video of the incident showed a woman running across the lawn of a home on Detroit's east side when a silver vehicle ran her over. The video also shows a juvenile running across the lawn to the woman before fleeing away from the suspect vehicle.

Police also said that shots were fired around the time the incident happened as neighbors were attempting to defend themselves. No one was struck.

The woman was initially listed in critical condition Sunday after she was taken to the hospital. Her family confirmed Monday morning that she died from the incident.

Commander Kari Sloan with the Detroit Police Department said the hit-and-run stemmed from an argument between unknown parties.

It's unclear what the argument was about. It happened in the area of Crusade and Manning.

Video of the footage, sent to FOX 2 shows a silver Nissan Murano circling a traffic sign, nearly clipping a woman standing next to it. Driving over the yard, the vehicle then drives down the road before turning around and speeding toward the same woman.

As it turns around, a child is spotted running across the yard with voices in the background telling the child to "get out the way." The suspect vehicle then runs over the woman, just missing the child.

It then speeds off as people say they're going to call 911.

Sloan said the suspect vehicle has a Minnesota license plate that partly reads 746.

Police are still investigating the incident and don't have a suspect as of this time.