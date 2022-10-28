Expand / Collapse search

Detroit murder suspect who escaped barricaded situation turns self in to police

By Amber Ainsworth
Keyon Fields

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A murder suspect who was on the run after fleeing a barricaded situation Monday is in custody, Detroit police said.

Keyon Fields turned himself in on Friday.

Fields was wanted in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead and another woman hurt in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa on the city’s west side. Police said an argument during a party led to the shooting.

During a standoff after the shooting, police flew a drone into the home and discovered that Fields was no longer inside.

