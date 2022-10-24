Shooting suspect Keyon Fields sought by Detroit police after escaping barricaded situation

Shooting suspect Keyon Fields is on the run and considered armed and dangerous after escaping a barricaded standoff early Monday morning. He's wanted for homicide and attempted murder in a double shooting.

Detroit police say he shot two people early Monday morning - fatally wounding a 20-year-old woman and injuring a 30-year-old woman.

It happened in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa on the city’s west side. The shooting took place in a multi-family home where a dispute escalated following a party at the home Sunday night.

It's unclear what the argument was about, but it led to the fatal shooting of a woman in her 20s and the non-fatal injury of another woman in her 30s.

Fields was ultimately able to escape - police discovered this after flying a drone into the house.

"We did not want to get into a shoot-out with this person, we didn’t know many people in the house," said DPD Chief James White.

Keyon Fields is on probation for carrying a concealed weapon. If you know anything about his whereabouts you are advised to not approach him and to call police immediately at (313) 267-4600.

Beatrice Gonzalez lives down the street. She doesn't know any of the people involved but she’s thinking a lot about the young woman who was killed.

"It’s just a never-ending saga," she said. "It’s sad, every time you turn on the news you hear death and destruction. You know everybody suffers. The neighborhood suffers. It's just terrible."