Detroit neurosurgeon found wrapped in sheet was shot in head multiple times, ME says

A popular neurosurgeon who was found dead in his Detroit home was shot in the head multiple times, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.

Devon Hoover's body was found wrapped in a sheet in the attic of his Boston-Edison home Sunday night. Police initially said Hoover was shot once, but the medical examiner said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The doctor was supposed to be heading to visit family in Indiana. When he didn’t show up, his family called Detroit police which then did a well-being check at the house Sunday.

Hoover worked at Ascension Healthcare at St. John Hospital in Detroit. They said in a statement, in part, that Hoover was a dedicated and well-respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will be greatly missed.

Hoover's family released a statement:

"We, the family of Devon Hoover, wish to express our profound sadness at the loss of a beloved son, brother, and uncle. We grieve his untimely death and will miss him greatly. We are so grateful for the many words of kindness and stories from people who were touched by his life. He was a gift from God and used his talents to bless many."