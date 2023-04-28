A person of interest is in custody as police continue investigating the homicide of a well-known neurosurgeon who was found dead in his Detroit home last week.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the individual was taken into custody at 12:15 a.m. Friday on an unrelated charge. He would not go into detail about the nature of the relationship between the person of interest and the victim - only to confirm they knew each other.

Devon Hoover's body was found wrapped in a sheet in the attic on April 23.

"We are confident no other residents are at risk and this was not an incident where the victim's home was broken into or the act was random," said White, who spoke following the department's latest graduation ceremony for new recruits.

Hoover's death was ruled a homicide Thursday after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his head. Police were originally called to his home in the Boston-Edison neighborhood for a welfare check after family said he failed to show up to an event in Indiana.

He worked at Ascension Healthcare at St. John Hospital in Detroit.

White was expected to receive a briefing on the case later Friday.