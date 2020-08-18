Detroit non-profit for teen moms expands to offer COVID-19 relief

A small non-profit started out helping teen mothers and now is expanding to aid the COVID-19 relief effort.

Eight-year-old Christian speeds down the sidewalk on his scooter. His family has finally found a home to call their own.

"It is hard - very hard," said Harriet Holmes.

Holmes, a mother of four, found herself homeless - her family in a shelter and couch-surfing for nearly a year until now.

"I got a house, I have beautiful kids who are happy," she said.

Harriet found help through the youth community agency - a small non-profit that's helped more than 300 families with food, clothing, and now housing since they began in 2013.

"Our focus is teenage moms but we try to make sure that our community is a focus," said Rodnesha Ross, Youth Community Agency founder.

Ross has been helping teenage moms with everything from diapers and formula to job training and financial literacy skills.

But they are helping other people like Harriet, as well and now - partnering with the DTE Foundation, United Way and Wayne Metro Community Action Agency.

They are providing $20,000 in aid for low-income families and teenage mothers struggling because of the pandemic.



"Everyone's financial situation is not the same, but we believe that families should be stable - they need that," Ross said.

They are asking people in Wayne County to log on to their website and specify the type of assistance they are looking for.



Ross says even though the youth community agency can't do their traditional fundraising, they still want to help - because they know that people need it.

"There are opportunities - there are things that can literally change your life just by a choice that you make," Ross said.

Harriet Holmes certainly learned about new opportunities - just by reaching out and asking for help.

"She helped me get a lot of things that I really need for my house and for my babies," Holmes said. "I'm blessed, I'm blessed with a lot of stuff, everything. I'm blessed."

Online - learn more at www.youthcommunityagency.org/