Detroit officer hurt in crash • Benihana parking lot shooting • What Kwame Kilpatrick said about Trump

A Detroit police officer is currently in critical condition after a crash witnesses described as fiery and violent.

The officer was on their way to work around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Ford near Wyoming in Dearborn when they collided with a driver pulling out of a Tim Hortons.

"We just heard something boom," said Kanny, who was near the crash scene. "To be honest, I didn't know it was a car accident. It was like an explosion."

The officer had to be extricated with the Jaws of Life. The other driver is listed as stable.

Kilpatrick backs Trump at Republican Party dinner

The infamous former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick headlined the Oakland County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner in Novi on Wednesday.

During that dinner, he backed former President Donald Trump. During his presidency, he granted Kilpatrick clemency after he was sentenced to 28 years in prison for corruption. Kilpatrick served about seven years of his sentence for racketeering, conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes.

Now Kilpatrick is pitching the Trump-Vance ticket to Black voters who traditionally vote Democratic in big numbers.

He said that it's time to fight against a Democratic Party that he does not recognize anymore – with Vice President Kamala Harris leading that ticket.

"Well, it's like this: My house was on fire. My wife and all my children were in it; we couldn't get out. A firefighter kicked in the front door, he ran upstairs, he dragged me at 300 lbs out the door. He grabbed my wife… and got all my kids out, got us on the front lawn, and the firefighter pulled up his mask, and it was Donald Trump," he said.

Remains confirmed as those of missing Dee Warner

Michigan State Police have officially confirmed that remains found in Lenawee County over the weekend are Dee Warner.

Dee, 52, was last seen on April 24, 2021, in her Franklin Township home on Munger Road. Police ruled her death a homicide.

Her husband, Dale Warner, has been a person of interest since her disappearance and murder. However, her body had not been found until police discovered human remains inside a tank that contained anhydrous ammonia on Sunday.

The tank was on property belonging to Dale.

The cause of death has been determined but is not being released pending further investigation, according to police.

Benihana parking lot shooting under investigation

A shooting in the parking lot of Benihana in Dearborn injured two people Wednesday night.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said investigators suspect the incident was a "shootout between the parties." One vehicle was also struck during the shooting.

Two victims were shot in the legs. They were both listed as stable as of late Wednesday.

Police are now investigating what led to the shooting, which led to an emergency alert being issued at nearby University of Michigan-Dearborn.

According to police, there is no threat to the public.

Mpox confirmed in Wayne County

Mpox has been confirmed in Wayne County for the first time since 2022.

The Wayne County Health Department (WCPH) is awaiting the specific virus type and said that there have been no new cases of the new strain of mpox (Clade 1 type) that are linked to an outbreak in sub-Saharan Africa. The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency due to the nature of the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo where there have been over 14,000 cases and 524 deaths.

Mpox does not spread through the air between people, though an individual with mpox is contagious for a total of 2-4 weeks.

Symptoms include flu-like symptoms including fevers, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, and respiratory symptoms. There's also a rash that resembles pimples or blisters and symptoms start within 1 days after exposure.

The health department is recommending vaccines for those at risk of exposure. Taken four weeks apart, two doses are needed for full protection.

Another beautiful day is on tap.

Kamala Harris to accept historic presidential nomination

The Democratic National Convention will come to a close on Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepting the presidential nomination, capping what has been weeks of turmoil and surprises within the political party.

The theme for the fourth and final night is "For Our Future," addressing the stakes of the upcoming election, framing it as a choice between a dangerous return to Trump’s policies and a hopeful future under Harris and Walz.

On Wednesday, Minn. Gov. Tim Walz accepted the nomination for vice president.