The Brief A Detroit judge who ordered a teen to be placed in handcuffs after falling asleep during a field trip to his courtroom has been sued by the family Kenneth King was temporarily removed from the court docket and lost his teaching job at Wayne State University The teen's mom said the incident left her embarrassed and humiliated



The family of a teen who was ordered handcuffed by a Detroit judge during a field trip has sued the official after it left the girl feeling humiliated and embarrassed.

Latoreya Till, the girl's mom. called Kenneth King a "big bully" at a press conference, where a federal civil lawsuit against the judge was announced.

"It's been pretty devastating. Eva doesn't want to come outside," Till said. "She doesn't want to be involved with no one else but her family, relatives. It's hard for her to sleep at night. She's asking me ‘why the judge do me like this out of all the kids.'"

In a story that has since spread across the country, a 15-year-old girl named Eva Goodman visited the 36th District Court on a field trip.

While in the courtroom, she fell asleep, upsetting the judge. When she fell asleep again, King ordered her into handcuffs and a prisoner outfit. The scene was visible on the court's stream online.

The fallout was swift, with King being temporarily removed from his docket and losing his teaching position at Wayne State University. Now, he's a defendant in a federal civil rights lawsuit.

"I don't care what she said. I don't care the fact she was tired and fell asleep," said James Harrington, from the Fieger Law, who is representing Till's family. "A judge should treat every person fairly and with respect. He didn't do that."

The 54-page lawsuit also names the security company from the courtroom as a defendant. Harrington said they also plan to identify and sue two security officials involved in the scene.

The suit accuses the judge of malicious prosecution, unlawful arrest and incarceration, intentional affliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, false arrest, and false imprisonment.

"We had a member of our bench berate, humiliate, intimidate, and essentially incarcerate a 15-year-old kid," said attorney James Harrington.

Latoreya Till (left), mother of Eva Goodman, who was placed in handcuffs.

In a statement after the incident, the court's chief judge said King would receive necessary trailing to address the issues that led to Goodman being handcuffed.

"We sincerely hope that this incident does not undermine our longstanding relationships with local schools. Our thoughts and actions are now with the student and her family, and we are committed to taking these corrective measures to demonstrate that this incident is an isolated occurrence," Judge William McConico said.

Harrington did not specify a dollar amount the family was seeking, but said they would be asking for a "large sum" because compensation was the only avenue for justice. The lawsuit requests a judgment of no less than $75,000.

"I just want to see my baby smile again. I just want her to be herself. That's my justice," Till said.

Till added that she and her two kids don't have permanent housing at the moment, having told the Detroit Free Press last week her daughter that was why her daughter was tired.