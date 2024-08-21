Witnesses testify in death allegedly at hands of Northland Mall security guards

James Hale was working dispatch as a security guard at Northland Mall the evening of Jan. 28, 2014 when he received a call for help from the owner of L.A. Diamonds.

"All the security guards - they were on the floor," said Hale. "He said there was a gentleman in his store staring at him and the gentleman said, 'I'm going to kill someone.'

"He said if you guys don't get somebody up here, I'll shoot him."

Security responded and asked McKenzie Cochran to leave but he refused - was maced and a struggle ensued as five security guards tried to handcuff him.

"I saw all of them on the ground - they were tussling like they were trying to get control of the individual - and they were having a hard time," he said.

In the end - McKenzie Cochran - was dead.

"He was still on the floor in handcuffs," Hale said. "I believe he was face down and they rolled him over and sat him against the wall."

The death was ruled accidental and for years no one was charged until 2021 when the attorney general re-examined the case - charging four security guard with involuntary manslaughter.

John Seiberling, Gaven King and Aaron Maree are charged. A fourth man, Lucius Hamilton - has already pleaded guilty.

Another security guard died before charges were filed.

Defense attorney: "You observed Officer Sieberling actually checking for a pulse, correct?"

Hale: "Yes."

Defense attorney: "And the officers were trying to render aid, correct?"

Hale: "Yes."

Defense attorney: "And from what you observed it appeared that they were doing exactly what they should be doing, correct?"

Hale: "Yes."

Jill Jacobs was another witness called to the stand for testimony. Jacobs was a Southfield police officer who responded to the scene after the struggle.

She was asked how she would have responded had she been called to intervene in a similar situation.

Defense attorney: "Would you at that point take defensive measures to protect yourself?"

Jacobs: "In some cases - yes."

Defense attorney: "Would you consider pepper spray to be a defensive measure?"

Jacobs: "I would."

Defense attorney: "Once you've pepper-sprayed that individual you would want to restrain him right?"

Jacobs: "Correct."

Defense attorney: "Put him in handcuffs, correct?"

Jacobs: "Yes."

Defense attorney: "You would have concern for yourself and for others right?

If a fellow Southfield police officer was on scene you would expect they would step in and help you - correct?

Jacobs: "Absolutely."