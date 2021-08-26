Detroit opens cooling centers amid heat advisory - here's where they are

article

The city of Detroit has opened four recreation centers to offer air conditioning and relief from the heat that's swamped the region the past week. Six public library branches will also offer their spaces to anyone who needs to get away from the high temperatures.

The four recreation centers, which are currently used for food distribution, will be co-opted as cooling centers until such time as the current heat advisory is lifted.

Temperatures have hit 90 degrees multiple times this week and could do so again this weekend. Any relief won't arrive at least until early next week.

Mask and social distancing rules will be required for anyone that enters the cooling centers. So will temperature checks.

The locations will be open from 12 - 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday:

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere

The public library options will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

RELATED: Heat continues to bake Metro Detroit this week

Capacity is limited to 50% and visitors will be limited to two hours for safety concerns:

Advertisement