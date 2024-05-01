Detroit People's Food Co-op opens • Michigan Central unveiling plans • The new poet laureate

The Detroit People's Food Co-op opens Wednesday, marking the culmination of a 14-year vision.

The Black-led and community-owned cooperative grocery store will host a soft opening at 11 a.m. at 8324 Woodward Avenue in Detroit. The grand opening celebration is slated for later in May.

"Come see the result of Detroit's diverse community coming together to envision and create a much needed solution for everyone," said DPFC Board President Lanay Gilbert-Williams. "There is no business in Detroit that has over 2,500 owners from various neighborhoods across the city and state."

As of this week, that number had risen to 2,744 members.

While the first floor will be a full-service grocery shop, the second floor will operate as a hub for educational workshops and community events. It'll be managed by the Detroit Black Community Food Sovereignty Network.

According to the organization, the plans have been in place for a decade with planning, community building and development of the vision.

"The Detroit People’s Food Co-op is a Black-led and community-owned grocery cooperative," according to the website. "The co-op’s purpose is to provide improved access to healthy food and food education to Detroit residents. Meeting the needs of the community is achieved through the democratic control of the co-op by its member/owners."

The Detroit People's Food Co-op accepts non-tax-deductible donations made via PayPal.

If you want to get involved in the co-op, membership is open to residents of Michigan 21 years of age and up. The price to purchase a lifetime member/owner equity share in the co-op is $200 per person (one person per share). The share price can be paid in one lump sum or spread out over 10 monthly installment payments.

However, one does not need to be a member to shop at the co-op.

Membership allows input into the co-op’s activities and future while getting shopping discounts, deals and potential patronage refunds.

For more information, please call (833) DPFC-313 or (833) 373-2313.

Michigan Central Grand Opening

Just over a month from the grand unveiling of Detroit's newest gem, Michigan Central Station will return to the city's economic engine as a hub for innovation and the home base for Ford Motor Company work.

While the official opening is slated for June 6, there is about 10 days of events planned, including an opening night celebration outside the station. It'll include a 90-minute outdoor concert that will be free, but require registration to get in. There's space for 15,000 people with the concert starting at 8:30 p.m.

After that, an open house will be available from June 7 to June 16 so the community can explore inside the restored station. That will include ticketed events inside the station, as well as food and local vendors outside the station at the Book Plaza.

After the 10-day time span, the experience will continue on Fridays and Saturdays throughout Aug. 31 with pre-registration required.

Jessica Care Moore named poet laureate

The City of Detroit has named its newest poet laureate: Jessica Care Moore – a Detroiter through a through. The city's stories course through her veins; her heart beats in verse.

"I am living proof that imagination rooted in our city's rich soil can take you all over the world and back," Moore said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Moore will organize and spearhead events focused on poetry throughout the city, deliver a yearly speech at the Detroit Public Library, engage in programs that celebrate Detroit's diverse community, and compose a unique poem for an end-of-year presentation, according to a news release from the city.

The 52-year-old graduated from Frank Cody High School, pursued higher education at both Wayne State and Michigan State universities and went on to launch Moore Black Press Publishing Inc. in Brooklyn in 1997.

1 on 1 with Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is in the middle of two unprecedented legal battles as he also seeks a return to the office of President of the United States. With numerous polls showing the 45th President holding a slight edge over President Joe Biden, Trump offered an exclusive chance for FOX 2 – to ask the questions Americans want to know.

The presumptive GOP Presidential nominee's camp gave us 15 minutes to talk about a range of topics – from the conflict in Gaza to electric vehicles to abortion. He even answered why his stance has changed – and whether he's following his convictions or the polls.

"No, I'm following my convictions. And what we're doing is with states rights, I also follow the law. And when you got it into the states, it's states' rights. It's the state that will decide. Now the state is deciding through votes, and the votes are going to be, in some cases tougher and in some cases very loose. I think Michigan's going to actually be very loose," Trump said.

Trump also spoke about the border crisis. The former President said current President Joe Biden is allowing criminals into the country, particularly from Venezuela.

Fired Pistons' exec settles sexual harassment case

A year after the Detroit Pistons fired its assistant general manager amid claims of sexual harassment by a former employee, Rob Murphy has settled with DeJanai Raska, his former assistant.

Raska reached a settlement with the Pistons on Tuesday, her attorney said in a statement. Murphy had sexually harassed her for months and attempted to sexually assault her on multiple occasions while she worked for him.

"DeJanai’s story is familiar to countless women who have endured harassment at work and feared the consequences of speaking up. You are protected under the law," said attorney Megan Bonanni.

FOX 2 spoke to Raska amid the legal battle about the dream she had to work for the organization and how it turned into a nightmare.

Daily Forecast

Another day of beautiful weather is on the docket with high 70s and afternoon sun slated for Wednesday. Rain could fall later this week and into the weekend, but nothing too much to fret about.

What else we're watching

Bad news for anyone heading east on I-96 this Sunday - the entire section of highway will be closed from Beck to Novi Road for a hazmat cleanup. It's necessary after an Aldi grocery delivery truck flipped over last week. And more bad news for Tigers fans who watch the team via Xfinity. Comcast has dropped the company after the two failed to reach an agreement on continuing to broadcast sports games. The next big Detroit event is already on the way with the Grand Prix slated to return to the Motor City on May 31. A look ahead at the event is expected Wednesday. Bloomfield Township took numerous 911 calls about a wrong-way driver on Telegraph late April 28. The driver, a Wixom man, eventually pulled over after seeing emergency lights and is believed to have been intoxicated. The details behind a civil suit filed in the boat club crash in Monroe County will be revealed during a zoom press conference on Wednesday. Marshella Chidester had her preliminary exam rescheduled for June.

NYPD clear Columbia campus protest; police break into occupied Hamilton Hall

NYPD police officers in riot gear swarmed Columbia University at administrators' request, arresting pro-Palestinian protesters and breaking into the occupied Hamilton Hall.

Hundreds of NYPD officers acted after the school’s president said there was no other way to ensure safety and restore order on campus and sought help from the department. The occupied building had expanded the demonstrators' reach from an encampment elsewhere on the Ivy League school's grounds.

The scene unfolded shortly after 9 p.m. as police, wearing helmets and carrying zip ties and riot shields, massed at the college's entrance. Scores of officers climbed through a window to enter the occupied building, streaming in over a ramp raised from the top of a police vehicle to get inside. Multiple protesters were taken into custody and taken away from campus on buses.