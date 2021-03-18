Detroit police angry after court releases men accused of pointing gun at officers before chase

Detroit police are angry after the court released two men accused of leading officers on a chase after allegedly pointing a gun at them.

According to police, officers spotted Terrence Jordan standing in the street holding a pistol March 12 on the city’s west side. Jordan was with a man named Joshua McCormick.

"This individual Mr. Jordan exited the car. He pointed that gun in our direction. We were far enough back a safe distance. He jumped back in the car, drove about 3-5 feet, got back out, and did the same thing," said Cpl. Jason Tonti with Detroit police.

Police said the men got into a Dodge Charger and sped away from officers, leading them on a chase. Police ended the chase after the driver of the Charger shut the lights off and began driving at a high speed.

The pair sped away from officers in a Dodge Charger, police said.

The pair later led Michigan State Police troopers on a chase before crashing at the corner of the I-96 Service Drive and Kentfield.

Advertisement

"They destroyed a scout car. Luckily the officers were OK. And these guys’ demeanor, it’s like they didn’t care," Tonti said. "It was a joking matter to them. They knew nothing was going to happen to them."

MORE: Residents left with damaged cars, fence after police crash leaves cleanup and questions

36th District Court magistrate Millicent Sherman released Jordan and McCormick on a $2,000 personal bond. This type of bond requires no money to be paid upfront. Instead, it needs to be paid if the men fail to appear for court or violate the conditions of their bond.

"These guys are dangerous, and I’ll tell you what, these guys are not going to show up to court," Tonti said.

The men crashed after leading Detroit police and MSP troopers on a chase.

Police Chief James Craig said offenders know they will be getting out of jail quickly.

"They tell our officers all the time, ‘Hey, I’ll be out before you’re off shift.’ They say that and it’s shameful. This endangers not only the men and women who serve, it endangers the people in our community," Craig said.

Jordan’s attorney, David Cripps, pushed back against Craig’s comments.

"I’m very saddened by the fact that the police department, particularly the police chief would comment on a case that hasn’t even been to court yet for a full due process hearing called a preliminary examination," Cripps said. "I guess the police chief thinks that anybody just charged with a crime should all be locked up."

Cripps said a different story about what happened the night of the chase could surface in court.

"I’m telling you, a lot of times when the allegations are made when it comes to the light of day in an open courtroom we get a totally different story coming out," he said.

36th District Court Chief Judge William McConico released a statement on Sherman’s behalf that reads in part: "The magistrate objectively weighed the factors the court must consider when determining bond, such as prior criminal record, risk of flight, history of dangerousness, ties to the community, etc. The defense convincingly presented information confirming the defendants’ ties to the community, multiple stable jobs, and a lack of prior criminal contacts. There was no information given that indicated that either defendant presented a flight or safety risk."

McConico said that any party involved can request an emergency bond hearing to reevaluate the bond decision and possibly get it changed. And as of Thursday afternoon, no one had done so.