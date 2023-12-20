Margaret Garland won't get to see her daughter Andrea again. She died following a shootout almost 10 years ago.

But with the help of her relationship with Detroit police, she hopes something could lead to closure in her daughter's case. It's DPD's aim in every case to find some meaningful end to an investigation.

Andrea, who was 18 years old in 2014, died near Edmore and Shakespeare. Her mom says she never had a chance, but she hasn't given up. And while the tragedy will remain, Garland has grown to appreciate the help of the department during their investigation of Andrea's case.

"So it's brought me really close with Detroit Police Department and certain people downtown and they’ve been good to the family," she said.

Not all police work is conducting criminal investigations. Sometimes, it's community service and showing a friendly face in the neighborhood. The inroads made with citizens during more passive work by the department may one day lead to a break in a case.

One of those efforts was underway Wednesday when Chief James White joined other officers in visiting 25 families for the Sergeant Santa program.

"We want closure for all our families, not anyone specific, every single victim in our community we want closure for," said White.

The annual event includes a large group of law enforcement trekking out into the community, carrying toys and presents, spreading joy and love.

"We need our community. Our community gives us information and frankly, they’re tired of violent crime and they're helping us solve this crime. It starts with trusting the police department, trusting that the information that they share with us is going to be used appropriately," White said.