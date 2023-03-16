Detroit police handing out 600 free steering wheel locks Friday -- How to get one

article

Detroit residents can get a free steering wheel lock Friday.

The police department has partnered with the Michigan House of Representatives Detroit Caucus, Councilmember Mary Waters, Marathon Company, and Rep. Tyrone Carter to provide 600 locks. These locks attach to the steering wheel and are designed to deter thieves by making it harder to steal a vehicle.

Visit the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters at 1301 Third St. beginning at 4 p.m. Friday to get a lock. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This giveaway is open to all Detroiters. Police also recently announced a giveaway of steering wheel locks specifically for Kia and Hyundai owners because certain models are easy to steal and have seen a sharp increase in theft recently.

To get a lock, contact the neighborhood police officer at the DPD precinct closest to your home. You must provide proof of vehicle ownership.