Detroit Police have person of interest in custody in sex assault of 63-year-old found naked at vacant church

Detroit Police told FOX 2 on Tuesday that they had a person of interest in custody for the sexual assault of a 63-year-old woman who was found nearly naked a vacant church last week.

Police confirmed that they did take a person of interest into custody in relation to the case but would not confirm other details.

The 63-year-old woman was found by a Good Samaritan as he was walking down Joy Road on Sunday, Nov. 14. He reported hearing a woman call for help and found her by a vacant church near Joy and Mackinaw Streets.

Police were called and she was taken to the hospital where she has been fighting for her life.

Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis commended the witness who called 911 but issued a warning for the person responsible.

"It’s despicable. It’s incredible. I cannot believe what type of animal would do something like this," McGinnis said. "I want to thank the Good Samaritan for taking the action he did. He very well saved her life. To the offender of this crime, we’re coming for you and (there will be) relentless pursuit of you until we have you in custody and bring you to justice for this criminal act."

Police told FOX 2 that they believe the woman was targeted.