Detroit Police investigate double shooting in parking lot of Basement Burger Bar in Greektown

Detroit Police said two men have been hospitalized after a double shooting it the parking lot of Basement Burger Bar in Greektown late Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened a little before midnight in the parking of the restaurant which sits at the corner of Brush and Gratiot in Detroit's Greektown area.

A FOX 2 News crew spotted roughly 24 evidence markers in the area as police investigated overnight. Detroit Police said the two men are not being cooperative and are still investigating.

According to police, they're questioning possible witnesses and reviewing surveillance cameras from the area.

They have no information regarding arrests or suspects.

