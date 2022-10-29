Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's east side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Saturday.

The shooting happened at around 5:00 p.m. on E. Warren Ave near Cadieux.

According to police, three people were behind a rental hall for a get-together when a car pulled next to them. A few words were exchanged, and the suspect fired shots inside the victims' vehicle at one point.

MORE: Police upset parolee arrested after chase with rap sheet allowed bond

The victims —ages 24, 27, and 18 — were all struck. They were taken to the hospital and were listed in stable condition. The shooter fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313)-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Stay with Fox 2 for updates.