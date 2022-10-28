Wyandotte police upset parolee arrested after chase with rap sheet allowed personal bond by magistrate

A high-speed pursuit of a parolee ended in Downtown Detroit last week, but it's what happened after officers arrested the driver, that has the Wyandotte Police Department fuming.

"On the 23rd that's when he was arraigned in front of Magistrate Rodney Johnson and ultimately a personal bond was issued, despite the fact this is a parolee, he's in front of him for felony charges," said Deputy Chief Archie Hamilton. "He has a lengthy history."

Hamilton says Tobias Catron was charged with fleeing and eluding police. He could also face additional charges stemming from that chase.

Police were patrolling near 7th and Cherry in Wyandotte around 3 a.m. last Friday when they saw Catron creeping through the neighborhood - and the moment he spotted the officer, he ran.

Officers pursued Catron through Wyandotte, Lincoln Park, and Downtown Detroit where Catron crashed into a light pole.

Police learned soon after, that Catron was fresh out of prison on gun charges and that car he was driving was stolen out of Lincoln Park.

His rap sheet is a long one.

"He has a lengthy history of violent felony charges, at least (with) arrests," Hamilton said. "Because he brags about intimidating witnesses to get out of charges. He also brags about shooting and stabbing people. This is what he told our officers."

Hamilton says the same magistrate who let Catron walk on a personal bond, gave slaps on the wrist to two other felons arrested in Wyandotte within the last month.

Ronald Mancos, a convicted felon with eight active warrants for his arrest and a history of violence was charged with burglary and larceny in a building. He was given a $50 bond.

Jeffery Heim of Ohio, also an ex-con, had an active felony warrant here in Michigan when he was arrested and given felony gun charges. His bond was $100.

"He is releasing felons, people that are dangerous to our citizens," Hamilton said. "After our officers do an amazing job, getting these people off the street."

Chief Judge William C. McConico from 36th District Court said none of the men have committed any crimes since they were given bond. There have been no bond violations and none have failed to appear in court.

He added that bond is not meant to be a punishment, but a means to ensure that those charged with a crime, show up in court.

Neither Catron nor the officers were hurt in the crash. He is due back in court on November 3rd.