Detroit police investigating shooting that injured 2

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 3:15 PM in the block of Hoyt, near Seven Mile and Gratiot.

According to police, two males were shot and privately transported to a nearby hospital. Both victims were listed in stable condition.

The circumstances are still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK UP.