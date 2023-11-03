Detroit police looking for fatal hit-and-run suspect from Grand River crash

The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in a fatal hit-and-run that happened Oct. 1.

A 29-year-old woman was crossing Grand River and Patton when she was hit by a driver in a blue Ford Explorer with gray trim around the wheels. The crash happened at about 1:33 a.m. that Sunday.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or DetroitRewards.tv

The suspect vehicle was a blue Ford Explorer, seen driving away from the camera.



