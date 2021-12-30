Detroit police looking for man accused of abduction, sexual assault; suspect last seen near MotorCity Casino

article

Detroit police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim was walking in the area of Trumbull and Spruce Street around 7 a.m. when the suspect allegedly threatened her with a gun to abduct her. Police said he sexually assaulted the victim then left on foot.

The man was last seen walking in the area of Temple Street and Grand River Avenue, which is near the MotorCity Casino and Lodge Freeway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1950.