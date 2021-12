article

Detroit police are looking for a man who broke into a garage and stole a lawnmower.

Security photos show the man walking away from a home in the 3800 block of Seneca Street with the lawnmower at about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.