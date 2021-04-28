Detroit police looking for missing 17-year-old Abagail Cox

Detroit police need the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday, April 26 from the city's west side.

Abagail Cox was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Monday after leaving her residence in the 8700 block of Mackinaw and has not been seen since.

Abagail Cox

Abagail is described as having a light complexion, and is 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 4 inches with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray or blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and black flip flops.

If anyone has seen Abagail Cox or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Tenth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.