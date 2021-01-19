Detroit police looking for missing 23-year-old last seen Jan. 15

Detroit police are looking for a male in his early 20s who went missing four days ago.

Chris Fofana was last seen at his home on Jan. 15 around 5 p.m.

He left his residence in the 8700 block of Bessemore St. to go for a walk - but never returned.

Fofana is 23 years old, 6-foot-2-inches tall with a slim/muscular build, dark complexion, brown eyes, and has shoulder-length dreadlock braids.

Fofana is in good physical and mental health.

If anyone has seen him, they're asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5740.