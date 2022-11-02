Detroit police looking for pickup truck driver after fatal hit-and-run

article

Detroit police are searching for a pickup truck driver who fled after hitting and killing a man Friday.

The 46-year-old victim was in the street on Grand River and Maplewood, near I-96, when he was hit and killed around 11:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab. The truck has damage to the left side mirror and to the right rear wheel wall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.