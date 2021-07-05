article

Detroit police are looking for the suspect shooter involved in the death of a teenager over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

DPD says a 16-year-old male was fatally shot early morning July 3 at a gas station on Linwood, near West Grand Boulevard.

The west side shooting is the latest bout of violence that Detroit is trying to get a handle on amid a surge in crime.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. last Saturday in the 6500 block of Linwood. A teen was walking with another adolescent and adult when a red Chevy Impala drove up and fired a shot.

The bullet struck the victim, killing him.

Police are asking for help from the public to identify the suspect. Currently, there is no identity of the person that shot the teen.

The vehicle was described as missing a front passenger tire.

No other injuries were reported.

Advertisement

If anyone has seen the vehicle or has any information pertaining to his crime, please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-Speak Up.