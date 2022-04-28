Detroit police looking for suspect who stole 4 tires off parked car last fall

article

Detroit police are still trying to find a suspect after tires were stolen from a parked car last year.

Police said the suspect took all the tires off a 2014 Chevy Impala that was parked at a business in the 2200 block of E. Jefferson on Oct. 1, 2021. The theft happened just before 4 a.m.

A $250 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest. Submit tips here.