A Detroit Police Officer who was arrested for sexual assault has been identified as 31-year-old man who lived in Woodhaven and is charged with sexually assaulting a woman in his home.

David Apperson, 31, has been identified as the Detroit Police Officer charged with sexually assaulting a woman in late July. Apperson was one of two officers arrested over the weekend in separate incidents. The other, identified as Amy Szarafinski, was arrested for assault in Madison Heights.

Apperson was arrested around midnight on Friday, July 28, after Woodhaven Police fahd been caked to his home on Foxcroft the night before.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, Woodhaven Police were called to that home on a report of criminal sexual conduct, which was reported by a 34-year-old woman at the home.

The woman said she was sexually assaulted by Apperson while they were inside the home together. After the assault, Apperson left the home and went to work at the Detroit Polie Department.

Three hours later, detectives completed the investigation and contacted Detroit Police, which led Apperson to turn himself in without further incdent.

Apperson was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and was given a $100,000 bond.

Apperson is a 5-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department and on Monday, Chief James White said Apperson did not have any history of disciplinary actions in the department.

He was suspended with pay and White said he plans to upgrade the suspension to being without pay later this week.