Detroit police officer, child injured after crash on city's east side

By Fox 2 Staff
Published 
Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a crash involving a Detroit police vehicle.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the area of Hayes and Houston Whittier.

Police say a DPD officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection.

One officer and a child from the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

How the crash occurred is still under investigation. 

