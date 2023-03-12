Detroit police officer, child injured after crash on city's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a crash involving a Detroit police vehicle.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the area of Hayes and Houston Whittier.
Police say a DPD officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection.
One officer and a child from the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
How the crash occurred is still under investigation.
