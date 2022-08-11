Detroit police officers shot at by carjacking suspect on west side

A carjacking suspect shot at Detroit police during a pursuit Thursday night, but no officers were injured.

One suspect is said to be arrested with three others that were inside the vehicle still at large in the Burwood and McNichols area on the city's west side.

Michigan State Police are using the helicopter Trooper 3, as well as a canine unit to assist DPD in the search.

"Expect a heavy police presence in the area," tweeted the Michigan State Police Second District account.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



