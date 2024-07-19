'I’m scared for my kids': Detroit police patrol home that was shot up 3 times since May

After a family's home was recently shot up three times, Detroit police increased their presence in the area to try and catch those pulling the trigger.

At the targeted house, on Detroit's west side, bullet holes can be seen in the windows, steps, walls, door, and couch.

"I’m scared for my kids, my kids are scared," said Keianna Hundley, the homeowner. "It’s been terrifying. Can’t eat, can’t sleep, I’ve been losing weight. I don’t know what to do. I’m scared to put any more money into the house because they keep coming (and) shooting it up."

Six people live in the targeted home – including Keianna and Jackie Hundley and their four children.

Jackie says the shooter is casing the neighborhood in a car, pulling up and then firing shots. The family has reported three separate incidents since the end of May.

Jackie Hundley points to some of the bullet holes left in their family's home on Detroit's west side.

In one incident, the family said they heard 38 gunshots. However, police want them to know they are taking the matter seriously.

"Our hearts go out to all of those affected. We have great sympathy and empathy for those who've suffered this type of trauma," said Detroit Police Capt. Robert Mitchell. "No one should have to suffer this type of trauma."

DPD investigators have been working to catch the culprits – increasing police presence and patrols in the area. But they don’t have a suspect yet, which is part of what has the Hundleys so unnerved.

"I can’t get my nerves to calm down because I don’t know when these people are coming back. I don't know what time, I still don’t know what for," Jackie said. "My emotions are through the roof right now."

A bullet hole left in the door of the Hundley's home on Detroit's west side. The house has been targeted three times since the end of May.

For the time being, New Era Detroit has given the family a safe place to stay.

Jackie's brother, Ariel Harris, was murdered in 2022, and she can’t shake the feeling that all the recent shootings are connected to that, as the trial for his murder is set to begin soon, she said.

Ariel Harris (Provided by Jackie Hundley.)

"While anything is possible, I will not speak on that because it's an ongoing investigation. But if they have information, if they have certain beliefs, I welcome them to come in and speak to our investigators," Mitchell said.

When FOX 2 told police that the family feels as though they've been left in the dark about the status of the investigation, Mitchell said that is not their goal.

"Whatever information we get, we'll present," he said. "And we'll reach out to my investigators and say ‘hey, let’s give them an extra call if we can… and update them as much as we can."