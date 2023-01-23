Detroit police report 20 armed dollar store robberies since Jan. 1

Detroit dollar stores have been the target of armed robberies recently, with 20 reported since the beginning of the year, police Chief James White said Monday.

White said that a suspect, Fernando Ford, has been arrested in connection with one robbery. He was charged with armed robbery and felony firearm.

Fernando Ford

Police are also close to arresting another suspect who White said was responsible for multiple Detroit dollar stories robberies.

As police work to solve these crimes, White said they are also working to stop them from happening.

"We believe that they’re soft targets and people are taking advantage of that," he said.

White said they are helping ensure stores have proper security measures, such as cameras, to prevent these crimes.

Dollar store robbery locations