Detroit police report 20 armed dollar store robberies since Jan. 1
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit dollar stores have been the target of armed robberies recently, with 20 reported since the beginning of the year, police Chief James White said Monday.
White said that a suspect, Fernando Ford, has been arrested in connection with one robbery. He was charged with armed robbery and felony firearm.
Fernando Ford
Police are also close to arresting another suspect who White said was responsible for multiple Detroit dollar stories robberies.
As police work to solve these crimes, White said they are also working to stop them from happening.
"We believe that they’re soft targets and people are taking advantage of that," he said.
White said they are helping ensure stores have proper security measures, such as cameras, to prevent these crimes.
Dollar store robbery locations
- 1/1/23 11500 Block of Hayes
- 1/2/23 17400 Block of E Warren
- 1/5/23 13300 Block of E 7 Mile
- 1/5/23 8700 Block of E 7 Mile
- 1/6/23 18200 Block of Schoolcraft
- 1/7/23 18000 Block of Grand River
- 1/7/23 12200 Block of Grand River
- 1/7/23 8700 Block of E 7 Mile
- 1/8/23 10100 Block of W 7 Mile
- 1/10/23 15000 Block of E Warren
- 1/12/23 15000 Block of E Warren
- 1/12/23 8000 Block of Woodward
- 1/13/23 11600 Block of Greenfield
- 1/13/23 14600 Block of W McNichols
- 1/16/23 17400 Block of E Warren
- 1/19/23 16400 Block of Harper
- 1/19/23 12400 Block of Hayes
- 1/19/23 17200 Block of E Warren
- 1/20/23 22200 Block of Grand River
- 1/22/23 14300 Block of Harper