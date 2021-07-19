Detroit police resolve barricade, 68K expected to apply for FEMA aid, Faster Horses attendees dead of exposure

After hours of negotiations, Detroit police resolved a barricaded situation peacefully on the city's southwest side after an alleged domestic dispute escalated into a standoff throughout most of the morning Monday.

Commander Darren Szilagy said the woman would come out to the porch, start lighting things on fire, and told police she was going to come out with a gun and have police kill her.

"So it was a suicide by cop situation, very difficult and dangerous situation for our police officers to be in in the middle of the night here in southwest Detroit," said Szilagy.

Law enforcement was at an apartment around Belle and Springwells for much of the morning after the woman barricaded herself in her residence around 2 a.m.

However, police made progress and created report with the woman after using recordings from her parents. She surrendered peacefully after that.

Police have not commented on what prompted the barricade but said the suspect had a long history of mental illness.

"(Since) police have become the clearinghouse for mental illness since this country won't fund programs to help people that are sick, and being the most heavily regulated industry, we do a great job of it. Though we shouldn't have to," said Szilagy.

The commander estimates about 50% of his barricaded person situations have a mental illness.

Friends had previously said the suspect got in a fight with their girlfriend that escalated.

"It's very frightening. I can't even go home," said Yolanda Simpson earlier in the morning, who knows the suspect. "I have a lady and two kids in my car because they stay up under the apartment."

Estimated 68K to apply for FEMA aid

According to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, at least 68,000 residents of Metro Detroit are expected to apply for federal assistance after June flooding swept through the region and damaged tens of thousands of homes while also submerging several miles of freeway.

President Joe Biden approved the state's disaster declaration last week, which granted victims of the flooding access to aid meant to help with damage inflicted on homes from June 25 and 26th severe weather. For many, it was the latest chapter in a long series of incidents of stormwater infrastructure failing to mitigate heavy amounts of rainwater.

"I want to be very clear with people, they need to have very realistic expectations," Dingell said. "FEMA is not an insurance program but what they want is to be a helping hand." She also said people who got hit with damage from more recent storms are not eligible for assistance.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in those counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

Fatal shooting in Tiny Homes Detroit neighborhood

A man in his 40s was shot dead in the doorway of his home in the 1500 block of Richton on the city's west side shortly after 12 on Sunday.

Police weren't sure how long the man's body had been in the doorway but said he had a single gunshot wound when he was found.

Law enforcement also spoke with neighbors in the area, however, follow-up conversations with FOX 2 indicated that people nearby didn't have any idea who committed the crime.

Currently, police do not have a suspect in custody. But if anyone has any knowledge, they're asked to call them or Crime Stoppers.

Carbon monoxide kills 3 Faster Horses attendees; 4th death also investigated

Three of the four people attending Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway that died this weekend were killed by carbon monoxide exposure.

Authorities believe five men in their early 20s found unresponsive in a travel trailer were exposed to carbon monoxide. The men were camping off festival grounds at a campground at US-12 and Brooklyn Highway when they were found just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The two who did not die are in critical condition and are being treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

Additionally, Michigan State Police are investigating the unrelated death of a 30-year-old woman who was found around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim was identified as Melissa Donna Havens of Croswell.

Police are looking to speak with a man who was with Havens within 24 hours of her death. He is described as black, in his 30’s, had short black hair, a short beard, and was wearing a gray hoodie.

Bomb threat temporarily closes Mackinac Bridge

Authorities say a bomb threat closed the bridge connecting Michigan's two peninsulas for about three hours on Sunday afternoon.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said law enforcement notified them of the threat. The bridge was closed in both directions around 2:15 p.m.

The Michigan State and Mackinaw City police investigated. The bridge authority says nothing was found after an "extensive search."

The bridge was reopened shortly after 5 p.m. The more than 26,300-foot structure is the longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere.

What else we're watching

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is resuming some of its regular operations that had been suspended due to the pandemic. Customer service centers and field officers will reopen on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through Labor Day. Staff will sell hunting and fuelwood permits. Gas prices in Michigan set a new 2021 high after the cost of a gallon rose 9 cents from last week. The current cost is $3.27 per gallon. That's a $1.06 more than this time last year. State police shut down a stretch of The Lodge Sunday after reports of a shooting between 12 Mile and Telegraph. The victim said she was shot at as she passed a silver SUV driving slower in the left lane. She was grazed on the left wrist before accelerating away. The Birmingham Country Club is raising money for Detroit youth by swimming as many laps as possible. For every lap completed, money will be donated to purchase backpacks and school supplies. Fundraising will go through Aug. 3. Several more affordable housing units will receive low-income housing tax credits, which Detroit officials plan to celebrate at the former site Michigan's only HBCU - Lewis College of Business.

Daily Forecast

The rain is reeling and sunny skies will remain for a typical summer day this week. The normal summer conditions will be the status quo for the week with a few expected showers.

US blames China for massive Microsoft Exchange email hack

The Biden administration on Monday blamed China for a hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software that compromised tens of thousands of computers around the world earlier this year.

The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from Beijing, including ransomware attacks from government-affiliated hackers that have targeted companies with demands for millions of dollars.

China's Ministry of State Security has been using criminal contract hackers, who have engaged in cyber extortion schemes and theft for their own profit, according to a senior administration official. That official briefed reporters about the investigation on the condition of anonymity.