At least 68,000 people expected to apply for FEMA aid after severe flooding in Metro Detroit

At least 68,000 people are expected to apply for federal aid money after severe flooding last month in Metro Detroit, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration last week, unlocking the federal funds. However, only people impacted by flooding June 25 and 26 are eligible for assistance; flooding last week is not covered since the declaration was only for the June flooding.

Dingell said that in Dearborn alone, there are more than 12,000 homes that have documented flood damage, and that number could be as high as 20,000.

She also said that residents should have realistic expectations about the help they may receive, noting that FEMA is meant to be a helping hand, not insurance for damages.

FEMA agents have been in Wayne and Washtenaw counties helping people apply for aid.

A Detroit basement flooded after the city received more than 5 inches of rain in one night on June 25, 2021.

Last month's rain flooded basements and forced I-94 to close for nearly a week in some areas. Detroit freeways again flooded Friday, leading to the closure of several roads, including I-94 again.

Several pump stations experienced issues both in June and last week, which made flooding worse. Dingell said the Michigan Department of Transportation is working to install backup generators at pump stations.

If your home was damaged, it is imperative that you keep notes, take pictures, and let your city know about the damage.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in those counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.