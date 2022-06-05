Detroit Police say 11-year-old girl shot and killed during sleepover

article

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl due to ‘adult nonsense' as she was killed during a sleepover Saturday night on the city's east side.

Police said they were called to a home on Goulburn, just south of 8 Mile, around 10:15 p.m. by the grandmother of an 11-year-old girl who said the young child had just been shot and killed.

During a late night press conference from Police Chief James White, he explained that they believe the girl was having a sleepover when someone fired multiple shots into the home.

"Someone shot up the house from outside, striking the 11-year-old, who was in the home with five other children. It appears they were having a sleepover," White said.

There were five other children and two adults inside the home but only the 11-year-old girl was hit by bullets. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

White said there is another scene on Waltham Street, which is the next street to the west of Goulburn, that they believe is related. White was visibly outraged with another shooting death of a child in Detroit while also asking for the public's help in finding the shooter responsible.

"We don't have a whole lot, other than another child from our city being shot, this one fatally, due to some adult nonsense, obviously, that she has nothing to do with," White said. "We have nothing right now. We have a wide open investigation but we're going to work this case and we're going to have something. Officers and investigators are going to do what they do well."

White said they don't know if the shooting was a driveby or someone walking behind the home but said the rounds were all fired into the back of the house.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Advertisement

READ NEXT: 5-year-old Caleb Harris was shot 9 times because he 'was going to snitch', witness says