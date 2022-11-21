Detroit Police say Friday night shootings near tree lighting were related

article

Friday night, Detroit Police said they were investigating two separate shootings of 15-year-olds that were connected in some way. Now, three days later, police said the two teens were both shot at the same place and time.

Detroit Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the neck at Michigan Avenue and Griswold Street in Downtown Detroit, less than a block away from Campus Martius where thousands had gathered to celebrate the lighting of the Detroit Christmas tree.

But police said a second shooting was reported on the other side of Campus Martius, this one at Buffalo Wild Wings on Randolph Street, involved another 15-year-old, who had been shot in the leg.

Over the weekend, police said the shootings were related in some manner but were unsure what the connection was. Monday, police confirmed to FOX 2 that the two teens were both shot near Michigan Ave and Griswold Street. Police said the were in the same group when they were both shot at the same time and that the second teen ran to Buffalo Wild Wings after the shooting.

Police told FOX 2 that they believe the teens were shot by one person after an argument with another group.

Detroit Police are still investigating and searching for video of the shooter.