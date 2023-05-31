Detroit police search for 2 after custody dispute leads to shooting

article

Detroit police are looking for two suspects after a child custody dispute led to a shooting Tuesday.

According to police, Jeremiah Bennett, 24, fired shots from a green 2009 Dodge Journey being driven by 30-year-old Ashanti Jackson.

A dispute over a child the victim and Jackson share led to the shooting on Murray Hill Street near Cambridge just before 3:30 p.m. Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries while his dog was killed.

The Journey had Michigan plate ERE-0145.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bennett or Jackson are asked to call police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.