Detroit police search for missing pregnant woman who left home and never returned

The Detroit Police Department is seeking help in the search of missing 30-year-old Nicolette Francette-Person.

Police said she left her home in the 1900 block of Longfellow and never returned. She was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

Nicolette is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 pounds with a short, dark afro. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Her step-father told police that she is 8 months pregnant and suffers from schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

