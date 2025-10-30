Detroit police search for man who inappropriately touched girl in McDonald's

The Brief Detroit police are searching for a man who allegedly touched a girl inappropriately in the bathroom of a McDonald's. An image of the suspect was posted on social media by Detroit police, showing a Black man wearing a red flannel. Police say he is between 35 and 45 years old and at least five-foot-ten-inches.



Detroit police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a little girl at a restaurant the week.

The suspect inappropriately touched a child at a McDonald's on Wednesday, leave police to search for the individual.

It happened at a McDonalds in the 6800 block of Michigan Avenue when a girl went to the restroom. Minutes later, he went in and allegedly touched the girl inappropriately.

Police say she was fully clothed. The suspect then ran away.

Police are asking the public's help searching for and identifying the man.

Crime Stoppers is also searching for the individual.

"It’s appalling. And I think people need to recognize as the Detroit Police Department and Crime Stoppers reaches out looking for vital information on this case, there are people behind these cases," Dan Dibardino. "People forget that when we put pictures out and information out that it’s just there by itself. No, it’s front for a family, for a father and a mother who are drastically looking for information."

Anyone with tips is asked to call 1-800-Speak UP.

