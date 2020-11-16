Parents of wandering 2-year-old boy found by Detroit police

article

Detroit Police have located the parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found in a street crying and wandering Monday morning.

Detroit Police said the 2-year-old boy was found walking down Asbury Park around 7:50 a.m. on Monday with no adults nearby. According to police, the boy was crying when he was found by a citizen.

The people who found the boy drove him to the Detroit Police Department's 6th precinct.

Police said the 2-year-old boy is Black with a light complexion, braided hair, wearing a gray shirt with a yellow train on the front, green and gray camouflage pants with car patterns, and gray, black, and white Champion gym-shoes.

An update from police was reported around 1 p.m.