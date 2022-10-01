Detroit police searching for 80-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week

Detroit police are asking for help finding an 80-year-old man missing on the city's west side since September 25

Floyd Parks was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Harriett Tubman Apartments in the 2400 block of W. Grand Blvd.

Police say Park's family has not been able to contact him. He left his residence and did not return home. It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

His family says he has no car and uses public transportation to get around. They plan to have a search party at the apartment complex on October 2nd at 10:00 am.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301



