Detroit police searching for suspects involved in shootout that injured 23-year-old

Police are looking for information into a shootout that multiple gunman had at a gas station on Eight Mile in Detroit last week.

The shooting left a 23-year-old with a non-fatal gunshot wound during the Aug. 18 incident.

It unfolded around midnight when the victim exited a BP gas station in the 17100 block of W. Eight Mile and walked to his vehicle. A short time later, two men also left the gas station and started firing at him.

After about 15 seconds of shooting, both suspects fled in a black Ford Fusion with the license plate number EBP-4779.

The victim was struck and was treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

The BP gas station is a Project Green Light location and video from the store caught the two men shooting. As one suspect in a hooded sweatshirt exits the gas station, he approaches a car before another man gets out and both start firing.

Both appear to pull the trigger of their handguns multiple times before getting back in the Fusion and speeding off.

Detroit police say they have identified the suspect in the hoodie from the incident but are still looking for information about the suspect wearing a white t-shirt and black hat.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.