Police are looking for a suspect after a fatal shooting Wednesday on Detroit's west side.

Ronde Malike Gill, 19, is accused of shooting and killing a 29-year-old man in the 12000 block of Montrose St. at 1:20 p.m.

He may have fled in a white Jeep Compass, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.