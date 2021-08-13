Detroit police seek drive-by shooter after woman critically injured while sleeping

Detroit police are looking for a drive-by shooter who opened on a home Monday, injuring a 54-year-old woman.

In surveillance video from a home in the 14500 block of Ardmore, gunshots can be heard before an older model white Ford Taurus speeds away just after 2 a.m.

The victim, who was sleeping in the front room, was hit by gunfire and critically injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.