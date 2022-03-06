Detroit police seek info on stolen truck and trailer from hotel valet on Sunday

article

Detroit police are seeking information on a stolen truck and trailer reportedly from a hotel valet on Sunday.

The unknown suspects stole a truck and trailer from the Westin Cadillac Book Hotel around 1:15 a.m. according to police. The victims claim the truck was parked in valet at the hotel.

"The Detroit Police Department is utilizing video assets in the downtown area to identify the suspects involved," said Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper. "Our detectives from the 3rd Precinct are actively collecting evidence and putting the pieces together to solve this crime."

(Photo: Detroit Police Department) Suspect vehicle caught on surveillance.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark red or maroon car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.

The investigation is ongoing.