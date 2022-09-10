Detroit police seek information on last month's non-fatal double shooting

The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a double shooting that occurred last month near Vassar and Stahelin.

On August 16 around 2:25 p.m., police said an unknown suspect fired gunshots; striking two victims and then fleeing the scene. The two victims were male; a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect(s) are unknown at this time. Anyone that recognizes the car, or has any information related to this crime, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at (313)596-5890 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up.

