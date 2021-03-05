Detroit police seek man who assaulted employee at east side gas station

Detroit police are looking for a man who attacked a gas station employee after a verbal altercation Feb. 24.

Police said the attacker went behind the counter of the gas station in the 6400 block of Van Dyke after the altercation with the 30-year-old employee. The man punched the employee multiple times before fleeing.

Detroit police say this man attacked a gas station employee on Feb. 24, 2021.

He left in a silver Chrysler Town and Country van, police said.

The employee was treated for injuries at a hospital.

Police said the attacker is a black man with a dark complexion and heavy build. He is in his 40s, weighs about 350 pounds, and has gray and black facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hat, dark blue hoodie, gray shorts, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-5965740 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

