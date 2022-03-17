Detroit police seek person of interest after fire at Mudgie's Deli in Corktown

article

Detroit police are looking for a person of interest after a fire last week at Mudgie's Deli & Wine Shop.

Crews were called to the Corktown eatery at 1413 Brooklyn St. around 4:30 a.m. March 10 after a neighbor smelled smoke, saw flames, and heard an explosion.

A view inside the restaurant didn't show any damage, but there was evidence of a fire on the back side where the wine is kept.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Arson Tip Line at 313-628-2900 or Sgt. Sanders at 313-402-7499.