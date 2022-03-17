Expand / Collapse search

Detroit police seek person of interest after fire at Mudgie's Deli in Corktown

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a person of interest after a fire last week at Mudgie's Deli & Wine Shop.

Crews were called to the Corktown eatery at 1413 Brooklyn St. around 4:30 a.m. March 10 after a neighbor smelled smoke, saw flames, and heard an explosion.

A view inside the restaurant didn't show any damage, but there was evidence of a fire on the back side where the wine is kept. 

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Arson Tip Line at 313-628-2900 or Sgt. Sanders at 313-402-7499.

Mudgie's Deli and Bar in Corktown damaged by fire

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at a popular sandwich and wine bar in Corktown in downtown Detroit. The fire department contained most of the damage to the back, however there is no cause of the blaze identified so far.