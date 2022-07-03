Detroit police seek suspect in fatal shooting at Cadillac Square

article

Detroit police are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened Sunday at around 3:30 a.m. at Cadillac Square.

According to Detroit police, the 19-year-old male victim and his friends argued with another group of people. Shortly after that, an unknown male began firing multiple shots.

The two male suspects fled west from the location on Cadillac Square towards Randolph, police said.

Police say the suspects were inside a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Gray with a Michigan Plate #EMK8273.

One suspect has been identified, but the other male suspect pictured above has not yet been identified, police said.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police.